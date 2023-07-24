Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

City of Busselton's Pioneer cemetery restoration efforts need your help

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
July 24 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Goss - the late Annie Faithfulls daughter; Jacquie Happ City Cultural Development Officer; Judith Murray local historian; and Brad Reynolds Parks and Environment Coordinator. Picture supplied.
Jodie Goss - the late Annie Faithfulls daughter; Jacquie Happ City Cultural Development Officer; Judith Murray local historian; and Brad Reynolds Parks and Environment Coordinator. Picture supplied.

The Pioneer Cemetery has long been a site of intrigue for locals and visitors alike. Nestled between Marine Terrace and Adelaide Street, the old cemetery grounds hold stories of Busselton's past, and pays homage to the pioneers who laid the foundations of the vibrant community we know today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.