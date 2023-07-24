The Pioneer Cemetery has long been a site of intrigue for locals and visitors alike. Nestled between Marine Terrace and Adelaide Street, the old cemetery grounds hold stories of Busselton's past, and pays homage to the pioneers who laid the foundations of the vibrant community we know today.
Established in 1847 and officially gazetted in 1856, the cemetery serves as a final resting place for many of the district's esteemed families, preserving their legacies for generations to come. Stepping into this historical site, visitors can trace the footsteps of those who shaped the region's identity.
One of the many important stories held within the cemetery is that of Samuel Isaacs, a local Indigenous man who rescued passengers from the Georgette shipwreck in 1876. His bravery is honored through a memorial rock on the grounds.
Over the years, the cemetery faced challenges as it fell into disrepair. However, since 2009, an impressive restoration effort has been underway, driven by a Council-adopted Conservation Plan.
Guided by the plan, the City of Busselton has collaborated closely with devoted community members to achieve excellent heritage outcomes. One of the figures who played an instrumental role in this endeavor was the late Annie Faithfull.
Hailing from a family of funeral directors who operated during the cemetery's active years, Mrs. Faithfull worked tirelessly with the City to clear the grave sites of overgrown vegetation, enabling visitors to pay their respects in a serene setting.
To enhance the visitor experience, Mrs. Faithfull collaborated with local historian Judith Murray on the creation of interpretive signage. It details the cemetery's history, and features information about notable people buried there. In addition, a comprehensive map was designed, making it easier locals and visitors to find specific gravesites.
The next phase of the restoration plan aims to install new name tablets, addressing inaccuracies in dates and spellings of names. This is where the City is asking the community to participate, sharing family stories and vital missing information to enhance the cemetery's interpretation.
Those with any insights are asked to reach out to the City's Cultural Development Officer, Jacquie Happ, via email at jacquie.happ@busselton.wa.gov.au or through the City's Your Say Busselton platform at www.yoursay.busselton.wa.gov.au/oldbusselton-cemetery.
Information submissions will be accepted until November 2023.
While community involvement and support are encouraged, The City has asked that any restorative or conservation efforts be undertaken only under the guidance and supervision of City Officers, working closely with heritage advisors and the State Heritage Office. This ensures that the delicate historical integrity of the site is preserved.
