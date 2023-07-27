Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gracetown's hearty party for launch of 'Katinka' | Photos

Updated July 27 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, more than 100 guests celebrated the launch of Flor Marché's 'Katinka', an organic Cabernet Sauvignon made from a low yielding, dry grown vineyard near Gracetown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.