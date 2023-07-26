Bodhi's long locks are ready for the chop

Bodhi Mullany is a kid with a plan - and unlike plenty of other youngsters his age, he is focused solely on helping fellow kids less going through a rough time.
The Year 5 Capel Primary School student has been growing his hair for around two years, in anticipation of a ceremonial haircut at school later this year.
Bodhi's mum Katrina said he was partly inspired by an annual fundraising day and commemoration at his school to honour late student Claire Davies.
"At his primary school there was a young girl before Bodhi's time who passed away and every year they hold a pink assembly in her honour, with funds raised towards cancer charities," she explained.
"Bodhi's always been a really kindhearted kid and he's got this really thick red hair which he thought would be perfect to grow long and donate to a charity that helps make wigs for kids with cancer."
The family set out to find a service that would accept the donation.
"We did a little bit of research and discovered it was hard to find someone locally that provides the service, so in the end we settled on Wigs for Kids," Katrina said.
Bodhi is also collecting donations through the Kids Cancer Project, and has so far raised over $2000 of his $5000 goal.
He is a keen forward for the Busselton Towns JFC and practices karate with GKR Bunbury, with both clubs contributing to the donations along with his fellow Capel PS students.
Proud dad Ben Mullany recently spent the week with Bodhi in Melbourne, where the pair enjoyed some football action ahead of his eleventh birthday this Friday.
He said he was thrilled with his son's dedication to helping others.
"Bodhi will go out of his way to make sure people are okay," he said. "I'm so rapt, just really proud of him.
"He's really mature for his age, he's got a good heart and he really cares about other people."
Katrina Mullany said they were looking forward to supporting Bodhi at the big chop, which is expected to happen during a school assembly sometime this term.
To contribute to Bodhi's fundraiser, head to loseyourlocks.org.au/bodhi-mullany
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
