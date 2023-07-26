The RSPCA and WA Police are asking the public to come forward with any information on a string of violent attacks on kangaroos in the South West.
Over the past month, the RSPCA has received four separate reports of kangaroos being injured around Bunbury.
RSPCA WA's South West Inspector, Genna Haines, said details of the attacks are harrowing.
"In one case, it appears a kangaroo had his legs cut off while he was still alive," Inspector Haines said.
"In another, a mother and joey had their legs broken and were left alive, unable to hop. They had to be humanely euthanised. A third incident involved decapitation."
"These are cruel, crude and deliberate acts that would have caused immense suffering, and I am urging anyone with information to come forward and report it."
The reported attacks occurred around Edith Cowan University, and Manea College in Bunbury, as well as bushland in the suburbs of Usher, College Grove and Carey Park.
The RSPCA believes similar, separate incidents have also taken place.
Inspector Haines said the limited CCTV vision and witness accounts are from night time and therefore don't offer any definitive detail. However, she hopes it will be enough to move the case forward.
"What we do know is these attacks appear to have been carried out by a small group of young men in utes or on mopeds or motorbikes," Inspector Haines said.
"I suspect the perpetrators would have told someone something about these assaults and I know they will have family members, friends or colleagues who will be appalled by the details of these cases.
"Therefore, if anyone knows anything about these attacks, I urge them to contact the RSPCA WA Cruelty Hotline on 1300 278 350 or go to rspcawa.org.au to make a report."
The maximum penalty for an animal cruelty conviction is a $50,000 fine and five years in jail.
