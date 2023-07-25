House of the Week | Edge of town rural lifestyle

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
The team at First National Real Estate Busselton are proud to present to you, 16 Peppermint Way, Vasse. This rare five acre (2.2075 hectare) property represents the best of both worlds, being a large lot in a highly sought-after location, as well as featuring a rural style homestead and separate cottage.
With both a house and guesthouse on the property, you will be the new choice among friends with weekend stays. You can even explore the opportunity of running your own Bed and Breakfast.
The main house is a solid double-brick construction, with a renovation completed to the kitchen and bathroom. The central kitchen is the focal point of the home with lots of cabinetry and high-raking ceilings.
The quaint timber cottage has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and living space, as well as a sleep-out or second living area. There are high ceilings and polished Jarrah flooring, as well as front and rear timber decks for entertaining.
Leafy green gardens and paddocks provide an inviting garden and rural landscape, which can be enjoyed from both residences.
This property is location only 5.5 kiloemtres to the new Vasse town centre, five kilometres to the Busselton CBD and foreshore, and three kilometres to the local boat ramp.
