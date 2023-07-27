Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton boys take on the best in Naitanui Academy game

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:20am, first published July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The squad: Drew Dobell, Arlo Huxtable, Jackson Gower, Garry James, Lakai Jennick. Picture supplied.
The squad: Drew Dobell, Arlo Huxtable, Jackson Gower, Garry James, Lakai Jennick. Picture supplied.

Some of Busselton's best young footballers joined their counterparts from across regional WA to take on the city kids in a first of its kind match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.