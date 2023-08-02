Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

City of Busselton approves $160 million budget

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated August 2 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton residents can expect to pay more in rates this year.
Busselton residents can expect to pay more in rates this year.

The City of Busselton on has voted to approve its budget for the 2023/24 financial year, which calls for an expenditure of $160 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.