The City of Busselton on has voted to approve its budget for the 2023/24 financial year, which calls for an expenditure of $160 million.
The budget will come with an average rate increase of 3.9 per cent, which alone is expected to net the City just over $60 million - an increase of about $3 million from the 22/23 financial year.
The rate increase won't affect every property, and the ones that are affected won't see an increase higher than the current inflation rate.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has the Consumer Price Index - used to measure household inflation - sitting at 4.9 per cent in WA for the June quarter, and 6 per cent nationally.
However, it will still mean a dollar-figure rise in rates for residents.
Mayor Grant Henley said the main focus of the budget would be investment into support services, facilities and projects which benefit the natural environment, lifestyle, and the creation of opportunities across the City.
"This is a practical budget that focuses on planning for the future and delivering on commitments that help make our city more liveable and will help attract new residents," he said.
Among the key areas of spending, $47 million has been earmarked for the maintenance and construction of rural and urban road networks, as well as bridges, footpaths, road drainage, street lighting, and the operation of the airport.
Major road projects include a $2 million upgrade to the Bussell Highway, and significant improvements to Jalbarragup Road, Payne Road, North Jindong Road, and Commonage Road.
An additional $1.8 million is reserved for footpath upgrades, including widening and realigning the shared coastal path between Forth Street and Holgate Reserve.
Parks and Recreation will receive $39 million, supporting leisure and community centers, libraries, playgrounds, and the maintenance of parks, jetties, boat ramps, and other recreational facilities.
"Capital investment of $7.3 million will include continuation of Dunsborough Lakes Sporting Precinct Stage 1, upgrade of the Churchill Park oval, and the development of a memorial at Rotary Park and the installation of new shade sails to improve playgrounds," Mr Henley said.
Other big ticket spending items include a $5.4 million commitment for Coastal adaptation and protection, including groynes and seawalls. $4.4 million for the development, promotion, support of tourism and events.
"As one of the fastest growing regional local governments, we have a responsibility to deliver value for money for our ratepayers, while also investing in the future of our facilities and infrastructure."
