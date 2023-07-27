Busselton Hospice Care's palliative care volunteer services will receive a boost of almost $60,000 thanks to a record-breaking fundraising effort.
The not-for-profit held its annual Go Blue for June fundraising initiative last month, raising $59,069 of its ambitious $60,000 goal thanks to local business contributions and its inaugural Blue Ball.
Go Blue for June raises funds and awareness for of the Hospice's free end-of-life support services. As part of the fundraising campaign, businesses in the community decorated their stores blue for the month of June, created blue-themed events, menus and products and raised money for the Hospice.
Busselton Hospice Care chief executive James Jarvis was overwhelmed with the generosity seen this year and said the Blue Ball would now be an annual event to support the Hospice's important volunteer services.
"The generosity of our community knows no bounds," he said.
"We broke all previous Go Blue for June fundraising efforts and almost met our ambitious target of $60,000."
"The purpose of Go Blue for June is to raise awareness of the services we offer, raise vital funds, and bring the community together to help generate a compassionate community for people reaching the end of their life, their caregivers, and their families," he said.
Mr Jarvis said there were plenty more Hospice events and activities planned for the remainder of the year.
"We're organising the first in a series of Busselton Death Café's on 8 August, which coincides with Dying to Know Day.
"Death Cafes take place around the world, providing a safe space for real talk about dying, death, grief, and living fully with an awareness of mortality."
The Death Café will be held at the Good Egg Café from 2pm on August 8, and hosted by Dying Your Way co-founder Claire Berry. For more information head to https://www.dyingtoknowday.com, or Busselton Hospice Care's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.