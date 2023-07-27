Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
'Go Blue for June' hospice care fundraiser breaks record

Updated July 28 2023 - 11:06am, first published July 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Emma Hobley, Angie Ayers and Hospice CEO James Jarvis at the Blue Ball fundraiser. Picture supplied.
Busselton Hospice Care's palliative care volunteer services will receive a boost of almost $60,000 thanks to a record-breaking fundraising effort.

