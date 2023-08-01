Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Seasonal demersal fishing ban in effect from August 1

Updated August 1 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 10:00am
Boat based fishing for species such as pink snapper and dhufish is banned until September 23. Picture by DPIRD.
In an effort to boost the recovery of demersal fish stocks, including the prized WA dhufish and pink snapper, a ban on boat-based recreational fishing for demersal scalefish has come into effect between Kalbarri and Augusta.

