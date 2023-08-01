In an effort to boost the recovery of demersal fish stocks, including the prized WA dhufish and pink snapper, a ban on boat-based recreational fishing for demersal scalefish has come into effect between Kalbarri and Augusta.
The eight-week seasonal closure is set to commence on 1 August and will reopen just in time for the next school holidays on 23 September.
This closure forms an integral part of the West Coast Demersal Fishery's recovery plan, and aligns with a broader pink snapper spawning closure, encompassing Cockburn and Warnbro Sounds, which stretches from 1 August to 31 January 2024.
During this period, fishing for pink snapper in these areas, be it commercial, recreational, or charter fishing, will be prohibited. However, the fishery will reopen for recreational fishing during the September school holidays.
While anglers can continue land-based line fishing for demersal scalefish and fish on licensed charter boats throughout the year, they must respect the spawning closure areas.
Nathan Harrison, the Director of Aquatic Resource Management at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, emphasised the significance of adhering to the closure periods and the new fishing rules. He urged fishers to consider targeting other non-demersal species like squid, herring, and whiting during the temporary ban.
"It's time for fishers to give demersals a break and switch their fishing activities to target other non-demersal species such as squid, herring, and whiting," Mr Harrison said.
"Providing greater targeted spawning protection for aggregating pink snapper in this area from 1 August is another strategy being taken to boost the recovery of this important resource."
To provide enhanced protection for aggregating pink snapper during their breeding season, the Cockburn and Warnbro spawning closure will now include an additional month, starting from 1 August.
For fishers seeking clarification on the demersal fishing rules, an updated recreational fishing guide is available online.
The temporary recreational fishing ban for demersal scalefish outside Cockburn and Warnbro Sounds is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, 23 September 2023.
The ban period coincides with Recfishwest's Community Grants Program application period.
Since 2011, the peak body for recreational fisheries has provided more than $500,000 to community groups, fishing clubs and local businesses.
So while you're not fishing for demersals, now is the time to head to recfishwest.org.au and throw your hat in the ring for a grant to help your fishing-based projects such as competitions, fishing infrastructure, materials, education, fishing safety, habitat protection or other means in your local area.
