Poor planning has given us traffic trouble in Vasse Village

This week we've had letters about the poor planning of the drive-thru food businesses in Vasse Village, and there is some valid and invalid finger pointing going on.
It seems like a simple decision to make some tweaks. It could be as easy as some designated lane road markings. Each time I go past, there seems to be a different swing lane employed by those in the queue.
One would hope that neither Coffee Heads nor McDonalds Vasse are suffering the consequences of someone else's stuff up.
And for those complaining they're stuck in traffic as far back as the roundabout, that's a whole other issue, as the basic road rules aren't being followed there.
Don't enter a roundabout, unless you can exit it as well.
We've also had a lot of feedback about what people do and don't want to see in the City of Busselton.
According to responses, we're lacking in several areas, and that may be true for our youngsters (stay tuned for Timezone gang).
While there are those lamenting that there's nothing but chain stores, there's one thing new outlets do bring to town, jobs.
If you think we're struggling for small, local business to support, go for another wander around Origins Market, or check out any number of locally run or owned shops on Queen Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.