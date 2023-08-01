House of the Week | Hilltop coastal cottage

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
The ever-changing beauty of the seasons and the surrounding coastal environment becomes a part of your everyday life, making this simple coastal cottage an ideal retreat for those seeking a peaceful and serene lifestyle.
Being a 1980s build, an internal refurbishment project may present an opportunity to 'value add' by transforming the two bedroom cottage into a contemporary and stylish living or simply enjoy as is as your down south sanctuary to unwind, recharge, and create lasting memories while you watch the sunset over Geographe Bay.
A sloping rear yard backing onto natural bush reserve (Shire Reserve) adds a unique attribute and an extra layer of natural beauty that sees the property nestled within a pristine environment. The reserve serves as a visual only extension of the backyard, offering a tranquil and green backdrop that enhances the overall ambiance of the location.
Owning an original and quaint coastal cottage in this elevated down south coastal location will offer you a panoramic and picturesque vantage point over reserve and tree-tops to Geographe Bay, and beyond. Front-row seats from your very own backyard provide an unparalleled connection to nature, along with seclusion, privacy and the sights and sounds of nature's grandeur.
