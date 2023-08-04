Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Accordwest hitting the road to help solve homelessness

Edward Scown
Edward Scown
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
The last census revealed a quarter of WA's homeless are sleeping rough.
Accordwest is taking a proactive step in its mission to address homelessness in the South West by introducing a two-week tour, known as the 'Hello Roadshow,' from October 2 to 13.

