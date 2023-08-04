Accordwest is taking a proactive step in its mission to address homelessness in the South West by introducing a two-week tour, known as the 'Hello Roadshow,' from October 2 to 13.
The initiative aims to build community connections, break down barriers, and facilitate access to services for those doing it tough.
The Roadshow also seeks to collect valuable insights through conversations with community members, shedding light on the complex issue of homelessness and its contributing factors in the region.
Evan Nunn, CEO of Accordwest, views the initiative as an opportunity to bring positive change to both the South West and other regional communities. He said community engagement, particularly for those facing tough circumstances or homelessness, is vital as it can help alleviate the sense of isolation often experienced by individuals in such situations.
"The last few years have taught us that connecting with your community is everything," Mr Nunn said.
"That's especially true for those of us doing it tough or sleeping rough. People in this situation often experience devastating isolation, and that can change when we say 'hello' and show our true compassion as West Australians."
The Roadshow is also designed to facilitate meaningful conversations where individuals can share their personal experiences related to homelessness. The hope is that these first-hand accounts will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the issue, aiding governments and organisations in developing effective strategies and solutions.
Mr Nunn said addressing homelessness goes beyond merely providing housing. He stressed the need to address the intricate social, health, and economic factors that contribute to the problem.
"We really believe that we will end homelessness in the South West together," he said.
"To do that, we need to look at the whole picture. Right now, we're treating it as only a housing issue. If we look only through a housing lens, which it is as well, we will miss the many other deep social, health and economic issues it intersects with."
Statistics from the 2021 Census reveal the extent of the homelessness challenge. An estimated 122,494 individuals experience homelessness daily in Australia. In Western Australia, about 9,000 people face homelessness each day, and a significant portion of them require accommodation.
Of those people, only one in 111 people received homelessness assistance in WA during 2021 to 2022 - far lower than the national rate of one in 94.
The Census also revealed that of those experiencing homelessness, there is a significant overrepresentation of people with health conditions, mental health issues and substance use issues, as well as young people, and people who have been exposed to family or domestic violence.
Indigenous Western Australians comprised a huge 29.1 per cent of the homeless population - a concerning statistic considering indigenous people make up only 3.1 per cent of WA's overall population.
Mr Nunn believes that a deeper understanding of individuals' experiences will aid in refining policies and funding allocation for targeted services. By amplifying these stories, the Hello Roadshow aims to make the invisible visible within the system.
"These people have stories to tell that will be hugely beneficial in helping us understand not only how we can support more people, but what it takes to break the cycle and prevent more people in the South West from being pushed into sleeping on couches, streets and car seats in the first place.
"We want to get their stories in front of the people that make funding decisions on policy and with the power to influence change in regional WA and the South West."
To ensure the success of the Hello Roadshow, Accordwest is seeking support from local businesses, government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, indigenous groups, housing providers, and various other stakeholders. By fostering collaboration, the initiative aspires to create a more informed and compassionate approach to tackling homelessness and its underlying causes.
The Hello Roadshow will be visiting Collie, Bunbury, Busselton, Margaret River and Manjimup, with dates to be announced closer to October.
For those interested in contributing to the Hello Roadshow, whether through services, resources, or expertise, visit weseeyouwa.com.au.
