CinefestOZ brings some of the film industry's best talent to the South West every year to compete for Australia's richest film prize.
This year will be no different, with one of Hollywood's greatest comedy producers headlining the CinefestOZ Industry Program, and serving on the jury for the $100,000 grand prize.
Debbie Liebling has been at the helm of some of the best comedy of the 21st century. She was Senior Vice President of original programming and development at Comedy Central when Trey Parker and Matt Stone pitched South Park. She worked with them for five years as a Producer. Soon after leaving South Park, she started work as an Executive producer on cult-classic, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.
More recently, as President of Production at Universal Pictures, she's been responsible for hit films Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, and TED.
Ms Liebling's most recent film Jules, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, will also have its Australian premiere screening at CinefestOZ on August 31.
"I am thrilled to be attending CinefestOZ," Ms Liebling said.
"The festival is a wonderful opportunity to further expand my awareness and connection with the Australian film community and it is truly an honour to be invited.
"There is so much talent to discover and be inspired by at this amazing event. I am also excited for the opportunity to enjoy the remote and beautiful Margaret River wine region, as well as to engage with the Western Australian culture."
The 2023 CinefestOZ Industry Program, to be held in Busselton on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1, is an increasingly popular two-day event full of expert discussions and intense debates, which is part of the larger CinefestOZ Film Festival.
Industry guests also include Robert Connelly, Producer and CinefestOZ Film Prize Jury Chair and will be joined by Katherine Brown, Development Executive STAN, and Alison Hurbert-Burns - Executive Director, BINGE.
CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said she was thrilled with the calibre of international and Australian talent attending the industry program.
"It's wonderful to have high calibre guests join our Industry Program, and who are all very generous with their time to share their knowledge of the film industry."
"We're also very thankful to the United States Consulate Perth, who is partially sponsoring Debbie's visit to WA to share her film industry expertise with local and national film industry professionals."
