The South West Touring Car Club's autocross circuit was turned on its head on Sunday, but it didn't stop the usual suspects from giving it their all.
The usual left hander into a downhill sprint to the end became an uphill drag race off the line for the more than 70 competitors lining up for round 4.
The shake-up proved challenging for some. Young gun Noah Humble was competitive as always in the Expert class, but scared everyone when he rolled his Subaru just one corner from the end of his third run.
He was ok, but the car was not. He and dad Jason Humble would have been out if not for a great show of sportsmanship from Glenn Cawood and Stewart McMurray, lending their cars so the pair could complete their fourth runs.
It was once again a tight battle in the Ladies competition. Just three-thousandths of a second separated Emma Chambers and Hannah Lowther in the fourth run, but a solid first run from Chambers secured her third straight class win.
Kody Reynolds continued his undefeated streak, though Kyle Grant gave him a run for his money in the later stages.
Reynolds ended his final run of the day with a cracking time of 1:14.70 - at that point the best run of the lot - but Grant came through just moments later with six thousandths of a second faster. Not enough to take the round win, but it gave Reynolds his closest fight this season.
Round 5 of the SWTCC Autocross season kicks off at Bunbury Speedway on September 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.