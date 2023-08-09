Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shire of Capel approves 'break even' 2023/24 budget

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shire of Capel has approved its budget for 2023/24.
The Shire of Capel has approved its budget for 2023/24.

The Shire of Capel council has approved its budget for the next year, with a focus on road and parks maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.