The Shire of Capel council has approved its budget for the next year, with a focus on road and parks maintenance.
With it will come a rise in rates. For each residential property, both urban and rural, rates are set to rise 3.5 per cent, while rates on commercial properties will go up by 8.5 per cent.
This takes the average rate paid by a residential property owner from $1708.20 to $1757.56 per year.
The minimum rate, which is reported to be paid on 2128 properties in the shire, has not been changed from the current $1430.
Rates for Rural and Land Use properties have also remained the same.
"Council has a key focus as representatives of the community to minimise any rate increases this year yet continue to plan for the future in a sensible and sustainable approach in the current economic climate," Shire President Doug Kitchen said.
The Shire is expecting to collect just short of $16 million in rates alone. $12.6 million has been set aside for 'capital works', funding maintenance and upgrades to teh Shire's road network, as well as parks, gardens, reserves and buildings.
"The Shire is prioritising the maintenance and renewal programs of existing assets and infrastructure in 2023-24. Our focus remains on delivering improved infrastructure and facilities for our residents and businesses," Mr Kitchen said.
"Councillors have been involved in the entire budget design and rating strategy development process, participating in numerous key planning workshops. These workshops have considered all areas of expenditure within the Shire and a range of scenarios."
Other projects mentioned in the budget include the Bunbury to Busselton Cycle Link, Dalyellup Surf Life Saving Club, and the Boyanup Sale Yards. The Shire will be taking out a loan to aid with the construction of the Gelorup Volunteer Bushfire Brigade's new facility.
Costs for waste services will be increasing for the first time since 2017, with the council citing rising costs in the waste industry such as, fuel, transportation, licencing and plant maintenance.
"We believe the Shire of Capel is the best place to live, work and play, so we pay close attention to making sure we live up to that promise for our community and businesses to remain the lifestyle of choice," Mr Kitchen said.
