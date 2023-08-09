With the eagerly anticipated 2023 GWM IRONMAN Western Australia event now less than four months away, organisers have revealed a big change to the race's finish line in Busselton.
The change to the race, set for December 3, aim to make things smoother for the local community while making the finish line more exciting for athletes.
This time around, the finish line for IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 athletes will be at the Busselton Amphitheatre, near Shelter Brewing Co.
This new spot will not only showcase the revamped waterfront but also the famous Busselton Jetty.
Carl Smith, The IRONMAN Group Oceania Regional Director, said that these changes were worked out with locals, with the aim to make the event better for everyone.
"We're really excited to debut the new finish line for this December's GWM IRONMAN Western Australia," Mr Smith said.
"The move allows for a more efficient venue build and will have less of an impact on the Busselton community with reduced carpark closures, noise being moved away from residents and ensuring that access to the electrical vehicle charger will be maintained."
"The Busselton Jetty is one of the most iconic locations in the state and our new finish line will highlight the jetty and the surrounding redevelopment."
"As well as that the event has partnered with Shelter Brewing Co. which allows us to bring the party back to Busselton and ensure that the atmosphere is there from the first IRONMAN 70.3 finish to our final IRONMAN athlete who will finish after midnight."
Grant Henley, Mayor of the City of Busselton, said the news was good for the event and the local community.
"We're happy to hear about the new finish line for this year's IRONMAN event," he said. "It's great that the IRONMAN team talked to locals and thought about how to make things easier for us during the event."
Paul Maley, CEO of Shelter Brewing Co., thinks the new finish line will make the GWM IRONMAN Western Australia event more exciting for people watching and taking part.
"We're really happy to have the GWM IRONMAN Western Australia finish line right in front of Shelter, by Geographe Bay," Mr Maley said.
"Families, friends, and fans of the athletes can watch the finish while having a drink and something to eat at Shelter."
"The new finish line spot will make a great atmosphere for everyone involved. And it'll show off our beautiful part of the world to people all over."
