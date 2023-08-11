Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Impounded cats receive catio treatment

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
August 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catio expert Jason Mansfield and Ray the ginger cat got along well during construction. Picture supplied.
Catio expert Jason Mansfield and Ray the ginger cat got along well during construction. Picture supplied.

Impounded cats will now spend time in a newly installed catio while awaiting collection from pet owners at the City of Busselton Animal Care Facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.