Impounded cats will now spend time in a newly installed catio while awaiting collection from pet owners at the City of Busselton Animal Care Facility.
Cat owners can see first-hand what a well-designed and constructed catio looks like, including all the essential features require to ensure cats are safe and comfortable while contained.
With increasing numbers of cat owners installing catios in the Geographe Catchment, the catio display was built to show owners of impounded cats how to prevent them from roaming. It also offers a practical example of steps that owners can take toward responsible pet ownership.
"We want to support cat owners to create safe spaces for cats to enjoy. Responsible pet ownership benefits both cats and local wildlife, such as our critically endangered Western Ringtail Possums," GeoCatch officer Nicole Lincoln said.
Crafted by local catio expert Jason Mansfield from South West Cat Enclosures, the catio includes enriching elements that cater to the well-being and amusement of cats. During the catio construction phase, one of the cats available for adoption took a shine to Jason. Ray, a ginger cat, managed to win over Jason with his cheeky personality.
"I might put in an adoption request if no one collects him,"
According to Dr. Heather Crawford, a cat behavioralist from Murdoch University, cats can thrive within an enclosed environment, provided it is thoughtfully designed to stimulate and engage them.
"Cats can live happy, healthy lives in catios, provided its design provides mental and physical enrichment, such as climbing posts, plants, and other activities within the enclosure," she said.
The City of Busselton encourages responsible pet ownership, mandating sterilization, microchipping, and registration for all cats aged over six months. Narelle Smith, from the City of Busselton Animal Care Facility, expressed concern over the number of cats entering the facility.
"We see at least three roaming cats arriving here per week. This can increase to 15 cats per week during kitten season, which is fast approaching in springtime. Hopefully more catios mean fewer cats in the pound," Ms Smith said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.