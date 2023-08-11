Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

RAC Rescue celebrates 20 years in the air

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
August 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAC Rescue has flown more than 9,500 missions since its inception in 2003.
RAC Rescue has flown more than 9,500 missions since its inception in 2003.

RAC Rescue is celebrating two decades of saving lives across Western Australia, having flown the equivalent of more than 50 trips around the globe since undertaking its first mission on 11 August 2003.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.