RAC Rescue is celebrating two decades of saving lives across Western Australia, having flown the equivalent of more than 50 trips around the globe since undertaking its first mission on 11 August 2003.
The flight crew has flown more than 9,500 missions across all corners of the State, including rescuing people during the Kimberley floods in January, performing aeromedical evacuations during bushfires in the South West and undertaking challenging sea rescues in the Great Australian Bight.
RAC Rescue is a free service to the community, funded by the State Government, sponsored by RAC and managed by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
"The flight crews and team behind RAC Rescue are the top of their field in the rescue aeromedical industry, having the skills and equipment to perform a wide range of missions including sea and land rescues, road crash rescue, night searches, complex cliff and mountain range hoists and responding to industrial and farming accidents," Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.
"RAC Rescue have proved vital at many significant emergencies in our State and the capability of the helicopters and crew are often the difference in emergency situations, not only in getting people to hospital faster but also reaching locations unreachable by foot, road or boat."
It is WA's only emergency rescue helicopter service, operating from two bases in Jandakot and Bunbury, to respond to calls for help 24 hours a day, every day of the year.
RAC Rescue was operating in the South West just last week, assisting with a car crash near the Wellington National Park on August 6, and transporting a man to Royal Perth Hospital.
"The ability to get urgent rescue capability and medical care on the ground and fast transport to Perth's trauma centres has delivered better patient survival rates plus shorter hospital stays and rehabilitation times - but most importantly, thousands of loved ones are home safe today because of RAC Rescue," Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said.
The demand for emergency air rescue has grown substantially since 2003, with the second base opened in Bunbury in 2016 and a third back-up helicopter introduced in 2018.
The milestone anniversary comes in the lead up to a significant fleet upgrade, with the State Government investing $26.7 million in three next-generation Leonardo AW139 rescue helicopters with increased flight range and some of the most advanced aviation rescue technology available.
