House of the Week | Opportunity for a lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Situated in Willow Grove Private Estate, this leafy, green, homely and inviting suburb has so much to offer. Nestled on a very private 8682 square-metre block with lovely native gardens and grounds, you're going to love the quiet lifestyle this spacious four bedroom, two bathroom residence presents.
This country lifestyle home effortlessly connects the inside living areas to the outdoor entertaining and verandah, overlooking manicured lawns and gardens, and surrounded by native shrubs, deciduous trees on the western side and large old peppermint trees.
It's easy to see why this well presented and functionally designed home will appeal to those craving a sublime country lifestyle get-away that meets practical everyday living.
The main suite has a walk-in robe and ensuite, and there are built-in robes in two of the bedrooms. Features of the home include a wood fire in the lounge room, reverse cycle air-conditioning, a lined ceiling storage space with pulldown stairs, and a walk-in linen cupboard in the laundry.
Outside there are fully reticulated lawns via deep bore and fertigation, 5kw solar panels on separate circuits, a 12metre x 7metre (approx.) powered shed, an additional woodshed, and a large cedar lined and insulated outdoor entertaining area with weather blinds to enclose the space.
