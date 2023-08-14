The Sharks put up a valiant fight against Harvey Brunswick Leschenault in a thrilling round 19 clash at Brunswick Oval on a Saturday afternoon, but once again, victory was just out of reach.
The Sharks made their presence felt from the start, asserting dominance in the early stages. Their efforts translated into a two-goal lead at quarter time.
They kept up the pressure with two more goals in the second quarter, but with six shots going through for behinds, HBL were able to keep up, and the Sharks held an eleven-point advantage at half time.
Chances were a rarity in the third quarter, but Dunsborough took them well, and had established a twenty-one point lead before A late goal by Ty Armitage narrowed the margin to fifteen points as the third quarter concluded, keeping the Sharks in the hunt.
Their scoring was led by Matt Burgess, who finished the day with three goals. He was backed up Nic Reid, Jake Green and Sam Phillips, who each kicked two, and Daniel Atkinson chipped in with one goal.
The final quarter opened with the Sharks regaining their momentum, as Nic Reid's goal breathed new life into their campaign. However, this ignited a fierce resurgence from the Lions.
Zac Piper's pivotal free kick in the goal square trimmed the margin to just fifteen points. Marcus Jodrell's mark and subsequent goal further narrowed the gap, while James Finucane kicked the Lions' eighth goal to put the Sharks in real danger.
Despite the Sharks' spirited efforts, they found themselves under immense pressure, struggling to advance the ball past the center. Ty Armitage and Seann Arrowsmith propelled the Lions into the lead. The Lions' five goals for the final quarter - having only kicked five for the whole first three - left the Sharks to contend with an eleven point deficit.
In the thrilling final moments, the Sharks rallied, scoring two late goals that set the stage for a nail-biting finish. Both teams had opportunities to clinch victory in the waning minutes, but it was the Lions who ultimately prevailed.
This gripping encounter marked another chapter in Harvey Brunswick Lescheanult's involvement in closely contested matches this season. Their resilience was on full display, as they navigated their fifth game with a margin of twelve points or less.
For Dunsborough, it was once again heartbreak, having been a part of seven close encounters this season. Taking a five-point loss last week, the Sharks tasted the bitter pill of defeat once again, this time by a solitary point.
The loss, along with Collie's win over Eaton moves the Sharks down to 10th on the ladder, just two points clear of Eaton at the bottom.
Dunsborough will host the Harvey Bulls on Sunday. Following their loss to South Bunbury at the weekend, the Bulls are now out of finals contention, but are sure to travel down with a point to prove.
