SWFL: Dunsborough goes down by one point in thrilling HBL comeback

By Edward Scown
August 14 2023 - 2:00pm
James Borschoff looking for options. Picture by Strive South West.
The Sharks put up a valiant fight against Harvey Brunswick Leschenault in a thrilling round 19 clash at Brunswick Oval on a Saturday afternoon, but once again, victory was just out of reach.

