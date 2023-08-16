Cancer Council WA has joined forces with Bunnings in the South West region in a bid to raise much needed funds for cancer research through this year's Daffodil Day.
Cancer Council WA South West Regional Education Officer, Julie Rose said buying a bunch of daffodils from a Bunnings store on Thursday 24, Friday 25 or Saturday 26 August, around WA is a great way to get involved to help raise funds for live-saving cancer research.
"Cancer Council are hoping to raise $2 million for cancer research through this year's Daffodil Day Appeal," Ms Rose said.
Bunnings stores in the region are all participating in this year's Daffodil Day Appeal, where magnificent fresh bright yellow daffodil bunches can be purchased.
Busselton Bunnings will be awash in yellow on Sunday, August 26 from 9am. Ms Rose said with less funding available for research due to the current economic climate, it's more important than ever to ensure we support the work of our cancer researchers.
"An estimated 13,000 West Australians are diagnosed with cancer every year," she said.
"Despite advances made in research and improving survival rates for many cancers, we know that almost one in two Australians will be diagnosed by the age of 85."
"Thanks to investment in research over many years, amazing advancements have been made in cancer prevention, screening and treatment - helping to increase survival rates from almost 50 per cent in the 1980s to just under 70 per cent today.
"By supporting Daffodil Day, you will help us invest in cutting-edge, life-saving research to give Australians hope for a cancer free future."
