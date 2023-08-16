Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Winners announced in NAIDOC Week art competition

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
August 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Mayor Grant Henley with winners Archie Whiteland and Daisy Chan, and Dunsborough Primary School Principal Taylor Webb. Picture supplied.
In celebration of NAIDOC Week and throughout the month of July, the City of Busselton hosted an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artwork Competition. The garnered an impressive response, with nearly 60 outstanding entries pouring in from primary and high schools across the district.

