Chenin shines in all styles | The Pickled Pixie

Dropping into cellar doors always makes for a fun Sunday.
Along the way, I spied with my little pixie eye the cosy, rustic shed-like haven of Marri Wood Park, set amongst towering trees and biodynamic vines threading the undulating slopes of Yallingup.
The subtle wisps of Jarrah toasting in the fireplace were enticing enough on a chilly day.
However, a particular white wine, a cheeky Chenin Blanc, drew me into the fold.
Chenin has become a rising star on the wine scene in recent years, and this one twinkled brighter than my dear friend Tinkerbell.
This vivacious variety has travelled far and wide from its native home in the Loire Valley, France, with its roots now entwined in soils from South Africa to the USA and Australia.
With such a versatile personality, Chenin shines in almost any kind of wine style, from sparkling to sweet.
But our region's zippy and citrusy creations will send your wine hearts aflutter. And Marri Wood Park has nailed this so sublimely.
"Everybody in Margaret River does Chardonnay. Chenin presents us with the opportunity to do something different," says Marri Wood's owner and passionate viticulturist Julian Wright.
"It grows so well at Marri Wood because we don't irrigate or fertilise-we let the vines do their thing. So they have to work harder, which intensifies the flavours."
This approach, combined with this beautiful biodynamic vineyard's proximity to the coast, allows a heavenly infusion of maritime influences to course through its core.
It's hard not to be enamoured by Chenin. It is the life of the party and the social butterfly of the wine world. Chenin is the easy-going conversationalist, yet cultured and eloquent-with an intriguing depth that draws you effortlessly in with a wink and a smile. With its naturally high acid, Chenin allows you to live in the moment or savour in the cellar.
Marri Wood's creation of this vibrant grape is a pure reflection of what dedication, passion, biodynamics and a love of Chenin can do. It raises its hand cheerfully, singing a serenade to its French lineage with that sprinkle of Margaret River magic.
White wine in winter, I hear you say?...Yes, indeed!
Whilst whites are the divine choice for those sun-drenched days, a white with some weight makes a perfectly delicious statement in cooler weather.
With some oak and a bit of flesh to its bones-you'll be embraced by a warming decadence. This wine wants to be besties with a cheese board, flirt with mussels à la chilli mariniére, or cosy up to a Thai Chicken curry.
So perhaps it's time for a festive dinner party, an afternoon soiree, or that romantic evening by the fire, my wine lovers.
If Chenin captures your heart and fuels your curiosity, here are some more beautiful expressions of the region's Chenin to try. You'll find these beauties at their cellar doors, as well as Cape Cellars and Dunsborough Cellars: Cape Grace; Xanadu Wines; Pierro's 2020 Fire Gully Vintage Sparkling Chenin.
And if you are feeling adventurous and would love to try a Chenin from the Loire Valley, 'Les Grandes' from Margaret River Liquor Store is a dream.
Au Revoir,
The Pickled Pixie
The vibrant hue of pastel gold sits radiantly elegant in the glass. The spirited scent of green apples, pears, and summer honeydew, entwined with a whisper of sea spray, fresh toast and quince, greets you. The palate's stunning natural acidity presents itself, laced in a fine-boned corset, which I dare say, once opened, keeps its curvaceous form. The luxurious array of fruits continues with a salivating salinity, making this wine sing for food. A shimmer of ginger and gentle spice weaves its way into the long luscious finish.
Pure yum.
