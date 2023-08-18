Capecare residents in Busselton are experiencing a boost in their quality of life, thanks to a generous contribution from the Lions Club of Busselton.
The club's substantial donation has brought a Tovertafel to Capecare, a special interactive gaming system designed to bring more enjoyment and social engagement to seniors facing cognitive and mobility challenges, particularly those living with dementia.
The Tovertafel operates using captivating light animations to address cognitive difficulties. Its array of interactive games is carefully crafted to offer seniors a purposeful and stimulating play experience, fostering increased activity, social connections, and even learning opportunities.
Through these games, seniors can create meaningful and memorable moments while enhancing their overall well-being.
The partnership between the Lions Club of Busselton and Capecare has been a longstanding and fruitful one. President Ray Neil highlighted the essence of the Lions' commitment to making a meaningful impact on the community.
"This is a project that has been some time in the making," he said.
The Tovertafel is a projector system, which was launched by a Dutch medical company in 2015 based on the results of the CEO's PhD study.
It contains a high-quality projector, infrared sensors, a loudspeaker and a processor which projects interactive games - from card games to soccer - onto a table.
Further studies have shown "direct, noticeable effects" on seniors who played for 15 minutes five days a week.
During the official handover and unveiling of the cutting-edge gaming console at Capecare, numerous members of the Lions Club were present to witness the positive impact of their contribution firsthand. The initial residents who engaged with the interactive activities exhibited heartwarming smiles and contagious laughter, showcasing the immediate joy the Tovertafel brings.
Acting CEO of Capecare, Philippa Ayre, expressed gratitude for the Lions Club's benevolent gesture. She emphasized the profound difference such initiatives make in residents' lives.
"An enormous thank you to the Busselton Lions. We are extremely grateful for their continued support in enabling us to continue to improve the lives of our residents," she said.
"We love working with community organisations with shared values to identify opportunities for fundraising, donations and sponsorship."
The introduction of the Tovertafel by the Lions Club of Busselton underscores the potential of technology to positively impact the lives of seniors facing cognitive challenges, reaffirming the power of community collaboration in fostering well-being and meaningful engagement for those in need.
