Dunsborough seals 2 point win over Harvey in last home game

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:13pm
Dunsborough picked up the win in another close match.
The Dunsborough Sharks are no strangers to a close match. Seven of their games this season have been decided by two kicks or less. It wasn't much different on Sunday against the Bulls.

