The Dunsborough Sharks are no strangers to a close match. Seven of their games this season have been decided by two kicks or less. It wasn't much different on Sunday against the Bulls.
Except this time, the Sharks brought home the win.
It certainly didn't start close. Visitors the Harvey Bulls made a quick start, charging to a 17 point lead at the first siren.
They kept it up in the second quarter, putting another two goals, five behinds on to make it a 21 point lead at half time. A daunting task for Dunsborough, but having given up a 21 point lead against HBL in last week's loss, fans knew the game was still on.
Looking to extend their lead, the Bulls came out charging. They took 10 scoring shots, but only one of them was good enough for goal. The Sharks, on the other hand, made the most of their three shots, all through the middle to bring the margin down to 18.
Having learned their lesson in the third quarter, Dunsborough's defence locked down in the fourth, allowing just four behinds. Meanwhile the forward line, led by Chris White and Matthew Burgess with three goals each, made the most of their shots, slowly eating into Harvey's lead.
With just two minutes to go, Burgess kicked his third to put the Sharks in front, and sealed the win by two points.
Dunsborough's accuracy once again saved the day, kicking 11.1 (67) while Harvey were left wondering what might have been, kicking 7.23 (65).
The Sharks will travel to take on Augusta-Margaret River on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.