Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Schools pedal to victory in foreshore endurance race

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:51am, first published August 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wheel-to-wheel racing at the Busselton Pedal Prix. Picture supplied.
Wheel-to-wheel racing at the Busselton Pedal Prix. Picture supplied.

Slick racing machines pounding around the circuit in a test of engineering skill and human endurance. No, it's not the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it's the 2023 Busselton Pedal Prix.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.