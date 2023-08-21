The Margaret River fans were treated on Saturday to the highest scoring game in years, as their Hawks and the Bunbury Bulldogs put on 39 goals between them.
The Hawks' three goals in the first quarter would have been a solid start in most games in the South West Football League, but Bunbury were on fire, kicking 9.1 before the first siren.
AMR attacked in the second, kicking 7.4 to bring the margin down to 15 before half time - by which point 23 goals had been kicked, already equal highest for a game this round.
Bunbury again surged in the third, with great accuracy kicking 6.1 to bring their lead to 39 at three-quarter time.
The Hawks pushed hard in the final term. But, despite the efforts of their nine goal scorers - Kalani Brooks the star with five - the hosts were unable to get it done, and Bunbury took victory by 27 points.
AMR's 109 points is the highest losing score this season, and the loss knocks the Hawks mathematically out of the running for finals.
