Busselton athlete doubles down on sporting accolades

Local athlete Lucas Kemp is the latest recipient of the Busselton Freight Services Rising Sports Star Award.
Lucas has been recognised for his outstanding performances in both AFL and basketball, where he has been consistently awarded as his sports career has progressed.
Since his early days playing as a junior with the Busselton Basketball Association, Lucas has starred in a number of grand finals, receiving MVP and Association Fairest & Best honours before moving up to senior competition, where he played for YCW.
He made the All Stars team in Perth at the WA State Championships, earned selection in the State Country U14 Basketball Team, and then again in the U18 Australian Championships in Ballarat in 2022.
When he's not on the court, Lucas can usually be found on the football field - starting his junior career at Country's Football Club and winning four consecutive Junior Premierships from 2018- 2021, landing himself two MVP nods in Year 8 and Year 10.
This season Lucas was selected to play for the East Perth Colts and impressed selectors, making his first State squad as a 17 year old.
The 32-man squad took part in scratch matches with the East Perth and Swan Districts Reserves Men's teams before playing four Australian Championships games in South Australia, and Optus Stadium and the WACA in Perth.
Lucas also had the chance to play in Melbourne, representing WA in the AFL National Championships U18 Boys in June where he played in 5 out of 6 games at full back and centre half back.
