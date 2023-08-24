Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton athlete doubles down on sporting accolades

August 24 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton basketball star Lucas Kemp has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Star Award for his efforts on the court, and the footy field. Pictures supplied.
Busselton basketball star Lucas Kemp has been awarded the Busselton Freight Rising Star Award for his efforts on the court, and the footy field. Pictures supplied.

Local athlete Lucas Kemp is the latest recipient of the Busselton Freight Services Rising Sports Star Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.