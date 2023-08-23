Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Report shows dry spring could start bushfire season early

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
WA firefighters are expecting an early start to bushfire season.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services is asking the community to prepare their properties now, with warm and dry conditions increasing the risk of an early start to the southern bushfire season.

