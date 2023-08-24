Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton Water teams up with GeoCatch to promote urban sustainability

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
August 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Busselton Water Chair Robyn Paice, GeoCatch Board Member Steve Purcell, and GeoCatch Project Officer Lisa Massey. Picture supplied.
Busselton Water has teamed up with GeoCatch through its Community Partnership Program to bolster the Bay OK Nature Verge project.

Local News

