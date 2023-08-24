Busselton Water has teamed up with GeoCatch through its Community Partnership Program to bolster the Bay OK Nature Verge project.
This collaboration aims to encourage and support the local community in swapping out traditional lawn verges for native plant gardens, contributing to both the well-being of the environment and the efficiency of urban living.
GeoCatch hopes the Bay OK Nature Verge initiative will be a notable stride towards not only trimming homeowners' garden maintenance expenses, but also curbing water consumption and diminishing the impact of fertiliser run-off on water quality within waterways.
The project also doubles as a habitat for urban wildlife and a means to enhance streetscapes.
Dr Robyn Paice, Chair of Busselton Water, expressed the corporation's pride in being part of such a forward-looking effort.
"It's fantastic to contribute to a community group that not only protects and enhances the natural environment, but is also dedicated to sustainability and water efficiency," Dr Paice said.
"Busselton Water's contribution will support GeoCatch's efforts to work with homeowners to install their own nature verge. We're delighted to support initiatives like this" Dr Paice added.
GeoCatch's Project Officer, Lisa Massey, acknowledged the significance of Busselton Water's involvement.
"Busselton Water's contribution has empowered Bay OK to guide participants on the turf removal process, enhancing sandy soil conditions, and selecting the right native plant species for their verge gardens," she said.
GeoCatch is gearing up for a composting workshop on September 10, featuring Mark Tupman from Productive Ecology. The workshop promises insights into compost production, composting systems, and a deep dive into soil science-information Ms. Massey hailed as "ideal for home gardeners."
Those who are curious about the Bay OK Nature Verge project, or keen to register for the upcoming workshop can find more information on GeoCatch's official website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.