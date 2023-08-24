The City of Busselton has announced the appointment of two new directors to the City's Executive team.
Sarah Pierson and Maxine Palmer will take on the positions of Director Corporate Strategy and Performance and Director Economic, and Business Development respectively.
Ms Pierson and Ms Palmer were appointed to the positions following a competitive recruitment process. The positions form part of the City's Executive Leadership Team, alongside the Director Engineering and Environment and Director Community Planning.
These new appointments follow the completion of an Organisational Review which was undertaken after the appointment of Tony Nottle to the position of Chief Executive Officer in December 2022.
Mr Nottle said these new appointments support the actions out of the Organisational Review and will ensure a customer-centric approach, continuous improvement and high-quality service provision to the City of Busselton community.
"I was really impressed with the calibre of candidates that applied for both positions," Mr Nottle said.
"It was clear that Ms Pierson and Ms Palmer bring significant skills, expertise and experience that would drive our organisation on our journey of continuous improvement and great outcomes."
Ms Pierson brings a wealth of experience to her new role and has previously held the position of Manager Governance and Corporate Services with the City for over 6 years and has been responsible for management of the corporate services portfolio since 2011.
Ms Palmer, in the new position of Director Economic and Business Development, will lead the development of Busselton Margaret River Airport and Saltwater to ensure optimal commercial and community outcomes to benefit to the City. In addition to these key assets, Ms Palmer will also oversee the economic development, tourism and property portfolios.
Ms Palmer previously held the position of Manager Events and Cultural Services at the City of Busselton and brings over 17 years of experience in a range of management roles in community development, economic and strategic development.
Prior to that she held the positions of Manager Community Services as well as Manager Economic and Strategic Development. Chief Executive Officer Tony Nottle congratulated Ms Pierson and Ms Palmer on their appointments.
Ms Pierson and Ms Palmer will commence work in their new roles in the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.