Busselton's Nina Kennedy wins Pole Vaulting gold in World Championships

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
August 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Nina Kennedy was left tearful after winning a pole vault gold medal at the world championships.
Nina Kennedy was left tearful after winning a pole vault gold medal at the world championships. (AP PHOTO).

Busselton born Pole Vaulter Nina Kennedy has tied for triumph in a tense final at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest.

