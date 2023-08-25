Jetty license plate auction to benefit marine conservation

Busselton Jetty Inc. has announced plans for an upcoming auction of a second series of Busselton Jetty license plates, with proceeds directed towards supporting the Busselton Jetty Environment Foundation, and its marine conservation and ocean rehabilitation projects.
Scheduled to take place at the highly anticipated Annual General Meeting in October 2023, the auction will provide a limited opportunity for enthusiasts, conservationists, and supporters of the iconic Busselton Jetty to secure their very own personalized license plates, all while contributing to the preservation and enhancement of our marine environment.
It comes off the back of a successful fundraiser in 2021, where 100 plates were auctioned off to benefit the Australian Underwater Discovery Centre by making up for some of the revenue they lost through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new series of 2023 license plates is expected to attract considerable interest from collectors. Winners will have the chance to display their commitment to marine conservation and love for the Busselton Jetty through the distinctive plates, featuring numbers ranging from 100 to 999.
The Busselton Jetty Environment Foundation is known for its involvement in various environmental initiatives, including pile wrapping, coral restoration, virtual tours, school incursions, and beach cleanups. In addition, the foundation has introduced the new Artificial Reef Trail, which aims to enhance marine life and fish populations beneath the Jetty while serving as an artistic tribute to the ocean's beauty.
If you want to get involved, head to busseltonjetty.com.au and fill out the expression of interest form. This ensures that your preferred number is in the production run, and you'll be among the first to be notified about the auction details and any related updates.
