Jetty license plate auction to benefit marine conservation

Edward Scown
Edward Scown
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Special issue Jetty number plates will be available from numbers 100 to 999.
Busselton Jetty Inc. has announced plans for an upcoming auction of a second series of Busselton Jetty license plates, with proceeds directed towards supporting the Busselton Jetty Environment Foundation, and its marine conservation and ocean rehabilitation projects.

