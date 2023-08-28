With just one game to go in the South West Football League home and away season, the Busselton Magpies are showing no signs of slowing down.
Liam Creighton was the star of the show on Saturday, as the Magpies put on a clinic against Harvey Brunswick Leschenault.
Creighton kicked nine goals for the day. Scoring more points himself than HBL's whole team could muster.
The Magpies made a fast start to the game, but only three of their eight shots found the middle in the first quarter. It was enough to give them an 11 point lead at the first siren, as the Lions managed just two goals.
The second quarter was more positive. The team kicked seven goals as Creighton started to fire up, taking almost every mark that came to him. Meanwhile, the Magpies' back line kept things quiet, allowing just one goal and a behind to give the hosts a 50 point lead into half time.
The third quarter was a stark contrast. Just three scoring shots were taken between the two teams as HBL, desperate to avoid a major blowout, scrapped hard in the midfield.
They couldn't hold back the charge forever though. The final term saw Busselton repeat their second quarter performance, kicking another seven goals. Creighton was again leading the way, kicking his ninth major late in the match. Creighton has now kicked 53 goals for the season, with Saturday's show of nine goals the biggest of his career.
He was well backed up by the likes of Kester Decke (2), and Mitch Howlett (2). Chipping in with a goal each were Jaice Pardi, Mitch Tenardi, Jaxon East, Bailey Sanford, and Blake Riley. All combing to hand HBL an 82 point defeat.
It was HBL's biggest margin - win or loss - since round six of the 2022 season, where they lost to Bunbury by 102.
Busselton will take on Collie at home in the final round of the season, before taking a week off in the first round of finals. Collie were just moments away from pulling off a massive upset against Donnybrook on Sunday. With Eaton solidly holding the wooden spoon, Collie should come into the final game of the season charged up.
The finals fixture is all but set, with Donnybrook and South Bunbury tied for third spot, and separated by not quite two percentage points.
The outcome of their games against Augusta - Margaret River and Harvey Brunswick Leschenault respectively will determine who faces Carey Park in the qualifying final, for the chance to play Busselton in the second Semi.
Both teams will be tipped favourites to win this weekend, so they will both be on a mission to score as many points as they can to secure that third position.
