Dunsborough faced Augusta - Margaret River for the second time on Sunday, and just like their round nine clash, the Hawks came out on top.
In comparison to the very high scoring game the Hawks hosted last round, Sunday's match got off to a steady start. AMR took control early, kicking three goals, and another made up in behinds to take a 15 point lead at quarter time.
The Sharks only managed one scoring shot in the second quarter. While they made the most of it with a goal, it wasn't enough to keep the Hawks at bay. By the half time siren, the lead had extended to 27 points.
Having mounted a big comeback against the Harvey Bulls last week, the belief was there in the Dunsborough camp, but accuracy wasn't, and they only managed to kick three behinds, while the Hawks put three through the middle, all but ending the contest.
As always, the Sharks fought hard to the end, putting in their best attacking performance of the game in the last quarter. But once again, they struggled to find the middle, and fell by 43 points to the consistency of the Hawks.
While both sides are out of finals contention, there will be plenty of bragging rights to play for this weekend.
Augusta Margaret River are a shout to influence the finals lineup when they take on Donnybrook away. The Dons will be tipped favourites, but they only narrowly beat second-from-bottom Collie on Sunday. If the Hawks get up, the Dons will likely have to take the long route to the grand final, depending on how South Bunbury performs against HBL.
