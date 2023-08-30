Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Geographe Bay Yacht Club fundraising for clubhouse expansion

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated August 30 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geographe Bay Yacht Club volunteers hard at work building a retaining wall in preparation for their expanded deck. Picture supplied.
Geographe Bay Yacht Club volunteers hard at work building a retaining wall in preparation for their expanded deck. Picture supplied.

The Geographe Bay Yacht Club has revealed an ambitious plan to expand its alfresco area, aiming to offer a more spacious and inviting venue for its members, locals, and community groups to relish the beauty of Geographe Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.