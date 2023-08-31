Shire of Capel councilors held a lengthy discussion at Wednesday night's meeting on the progress of upgrades to the Boyanup Sale Yards, which Cr Kaara Andrew said had "Far from delivered what the expectations of this council were."
In 2022, the Shire approved a 10-year lease extension to the WA Livestock Salesman's Association, under the condition that they made significant upgrades to the Sale Yard. Chief among which was to provide shade over the cattle pens, and improvements to the waste water system.
In that time, many other upgrades - which don't require development approval - have either been completed, or are near completion. Shire of Capel CEO Gordon MacMile listed a broad range of projects, including new toilet blocks, more drinking water points installed in holding pens, data and weather logging devices in the pens, and upgraded security fencing which had been completed since the lease was signed.
However, the Boyanup Sale Yard is now staring down the barrel of another summer without shade, and council has not been provided with a timeline as to when the planned hard roof might be built.
"We found out this afternoon that the main two works - which are still outstanding - the roof and the effluent issues, are unbudgeted, haven't gone to tender yet, and there's not actually any confirmed plans," Cr Andrew said.
"The roof and the effluent plan won't be in place by this summer. I think we need some serious action by WALSA, and I think we need to show more leadership on this issue."
Cr Andrew proposed a motion which would have given WALSA a two-week deadline to provide a timeline for the works. It was voted down 2 - 4 as other councilors said they didn't wish to strain the relationship between the Shire and WALSA by mounting more pressure on them.
"There's been a lot of things beyond their control, and a lot of things beyond the Shire's control that have happened. I'd hate to see negotiations stop altogether. That would be terrible for this farming district," Cr Christine Terrantroy said.
"The rain water is flooding the effluent tanks. A couple of weeks ago we had 90mm of rain, and they had to get three trucks in to empty it."
Councillor Kieran Noonan, who seconded the motion, also highlighted the problems WALSA has experienced with the wet weather over winter.
"They've had difficulties with weather events. In winter, the site is very problematic with the runoff. That's affected the initial planning for the shade sails, and now the hard roof," he said.
"It's frustrating, not just for the councillors, but for the many people who use the saleyards as buyers and sellers, who've been saying for decades now - even the operators - that the facilities are antiquated. They don't meet current animal welfare regulations."
The Shire of Capel has on multiple occasions expressed its intention to replace the Boyanup Sale Yards with an entirely new facility in a different location. However, there is no set timeline for that development, which is still in the very earliest stages of consultation with industry stakeholders.
