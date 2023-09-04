Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Shire of Capel drops retail trading hours restrictions

Updated September 4 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Retailers throughout the Shire of Capel will now be free to set their own trading hours. Picture Supplied.
The Shire of Capel has removed trading hours restrictions on retailers.

