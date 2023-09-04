The Shire of Capel has removed trading hours restrictions on retailers.
From September 2, general retail shops within the Shire of Capel will enjoy the flexibility to operate seven days a week, round the clock, from midnight to midnight.
Small retail shops have already had the freedom to trade 24/7. This new development extends the privilege to all shops, including general, small, and specialty stores, creating a seamless framework for businesses to operate on any day and at any time.
However, it's important to note that this deregulation doesn't encompass Christmas Day, Good Friday, and Anzac Day, where trading restrictions will still apply.
Earlier this year, the Shire of Capel wrote to Minister for Commerce Sue Ellery to apply for the full deregulation of retail trading hours. The application was made by the Shire, following a comprehensive business and community engagement process.
During that process, the Shire found restrictive regulations prevented some retailers from trading during specified hours, on specified days or in specific locations. The previous restrictions were also limiting potential new businesses from establishing in the District.
Such regulation also reduced retail competition because only specified retailers were affected, discriminating in favour of non-regulated retailers, including online retailers.
"The community told us through the consultation process that they wanted to shop at times that were convenient to their family and with flexibility. Businesses wanted to able to make their own decisions about when to trade, at times that were suitable to them and their customers," Shire President Doug Kitchen said.
"The option to open earlier and close later also increases the opportunity for more localised employment, especially our young people."
"We are excited about what our current businesses may now offer and what businesses may now consider operating within the Shire of Capel. It will also be great to see the benefits to local employment."
The deregulation of retail trading hours in the Shire of Capel brings the District in line with the City of Bunbury and the Shire of Dardanup.
