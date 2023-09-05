Emergency services in the South West have been bolstered by the arrival of 11 new operational vehicles, and a state-of-the-art flood rescue boat, valued at total of nearly $3 million.
Eight Light-Tankers, valued at approximately $240,000 each, were presented to volunteer firefighters from Dunsborough, Northcliffe, Cundinup, Nannup, Augusta, Walpole, and Pemberton.
The vehicles have all-terrain capabilities, and enhanced safety features including a partial deluge system, automated vehicle location, and in-cab breathable air units.
The new fleet will strengthen the region's frontline response ahead of this year's bushfire season, which is tipped to arrive early in southern parts of Western Australia.
"The vehicles and vessel handed over today will help local brigades and units enter the high-threat period with renewed confidence," Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie said.
"But it's not just firefighters who need to be ready - I encourage everyone in the area to update their bushfire plans, be prepared and stay safe this bushfire season."
