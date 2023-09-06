Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Beach helicopter patrols return for the season

Updated September 6 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter is back in the air over the South West.
Surf Life Saving WA's state government-funded Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service returned to WA skies over the weekend as their 2023/24 patrol season commenced.

Local News

