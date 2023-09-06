Efforts to enhance the safety of the Forrest Highway are underway with the commencement of construction on a $7.5 million suite of upgrades.
The project encompasses a dedicated free-flow left-turn lane for northbound vehicles entering Forrest Highway from Binningup Road. This lane will seamlessly transition into a 700-meter acceleration lane on the highway itself.
Complementing the recently finished acceleration lane on Forrest Highway's southbound side at Wellesley Road, this addition will facilitate smoother merging, ensuring motorists can safely reach highway speed when joining the flow of traffic.
In 2021, the State Government allocated $7.5 million to implement a comprehensive set of upgrades, which includes acceleration lanes on Forrest Highway and intersection enhancements. These improvements are expected to play a significant role in enhancing safety and minimising delays, particularly during peak tourist seasons.
"We have already completed the construction of an acceleration lane from Wellesley Road to Forrest Highway southbound, to cater for the increasing number of heavy vehicles exiting the area east of the highway," Transport minister Rita Saffioti said.
"Once works for the final acceleration lane and intersection upgrades are completed next year, road users will experience an improved journey."
The ongoing project will also introduce new line markings, improved lighting, and enhanced signage to further augment the overall safety and functionality of Forrest Highway. The project is expected to be finished by late November.
Planning is in progress for yet another northbound acceleration lane, this time from Forestry Road and Preston Beach Road, in addition to intersection improvements at Forrest Highway and Myalup Beach Road. These upgrades are slated for completion by late 2024.
