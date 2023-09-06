Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Work starts on Forrest Highway entry lanes

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
Roadworks to build acceleration lanes onto Forrest Highway are expected to be finished by late November.
Efforts to enhance the safety of the Forrest Highway are underway with the commencement of construction on a $7.5 million suite of upgrades.

