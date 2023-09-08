Edith Cowan University has taken a significant step towards expanding higher education access in regional Western Australia, with the unveiling of the ECU Learning Centre Busselton, located on Peel Terrace.
This new facility aims to provide support to regional online students, offering both a physical learning environment, and opportunities for social interaction.
ECU's Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Regional Futures, Professor Cobie Rudd, said the in-person space would provide more than just study support for regional students.
"The vision for the centre is that students relate to the space as a key part of building their student and professional network, participating in activities and events and coming to the centre to socialise, engage and support one another."
The centre is designed to cater to over 300 ECU students, the majority of which are enrolled in online courses. It features open-plan collaboration spaces, dedicated meeting rooms equipped with modern conferencing facilities, and a spacious training area.
The Learning Centre offers several student-centric services, including weekday reception services and Learning Advisor staffing, face-to-face appointments and workshops with academics and learning support staff, and a drop-in support service. Additionally, students have access to independent study spaces and ECU's extensive library collection. Conferencing facilities are available for academic and professional use.
"With student growth of approximately 50 per cent in the Busselton region since 2010, it made sense to establish a centralised learning and education support facility that could engage with the community and industry, providing pathways to local employment opportunities for students as they graduate," Professor Rudd said.
One noteworthy addition is the availability of Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) short courses and intensive workshops, providing creative opportunities for Busselton based students.
The City of Busselton and ECU South West have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding. Already in action, this MoU envisions ECU WAAPA students utilising the City's Cultural Precinct. This collaboration is further strengthened by the City's co-funding of a Performance Innovation Fund.
"The City of Busselton is excited to welcome Edith Cowan University into our community. It's been an aspiration and strategic goal of Council to have a tertiary education presence for many years," City of Busselton Acting Mayor Paul Carter said.
"This achievement supports the City's vision to diversify industry and increase sustainability, jobs and investments that support a vibrant and liveable lifestyle."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.