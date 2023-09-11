City of Busselton Council candidate Stephen Wells has come under fire from current councillors for language used in a series of articles for nationalist website xyz.net.au.
In them, Mr Wells outlines his stances against COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates, drag queen story hours at a public library in Perth, as well as articles which he said drew the ire of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, which records instances of Anti-Semitism.
Speaking with the Mail, Mr Wells said he stood by the articles, and fully accepts the controversial nature of his opinions.
"I know that within a few weeks, I'll be lucky to keep my job, my house, my bank account. I expect this campaign to absolutely ruin me," he said.
"I would much prefer somebody who's less controversial than me to stand and do that sort of stuff.
"When nobody else steps up, one of the things you're supposed to do as a Christian is to speak the truth regardless of the consequences."
The truth, according the Mr Wells, is that 'Judaism is the religion of lies' - the title of one XYZ article in which he declares "Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is now a Jew and you should trust Trump about as much as you trust [Prime Minister of Israel] Benjamin Netanyahu."
Mr Wells told the Mail that his goals on Council had little to do with Jewish people directly, and that he aims to stand as an "insurance policy" against "Globohomo", a theory with suggests media and business elites seek to impose a homogeneous monoculture on the world.
Mr Wells was at the front of a protest in June against a Drag Queen Story Hour event held in Bayswater. He described supporters of the event as "Degenerate bum sex and rug munching fanatics" who wished to "sacrifice their child."
"If I look at what's happened at other councils, activists have stood for council because it's the best place to get in without anybody knowing what you're doing. The next thing you know, they're going to be cancelling Australia Day," Mr Wells said.
"In Busselton, luckily not much of that sort of thing has been done, so it's more of an insurance policy against anybody trying to do it."
Current Busselton Councillor, and election candidate Phill Cronin said 72 of his extended family members were murdered in the holocaust, and denounced Mr Wells' anti-Semitic views.
Mr Cronin has call for Wells to be removed from the lineup at the Busselton Chamber of Commerce's 'Meet the Candidates' event on September 19, to which all candidates have been invited.
"White supremacy, jokes about the holocaust, and sarcastic comments about the Council building gas chambers have no place in common decency," Mr Cronin said.
"I believe strongly that anyone who holds such views is undeserving of consideration to public office.
"The Chamber of Commerce must represent the best interests of free enterprise and business development, and that is not compatible with neo Nazism."
