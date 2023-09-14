Busselton-born Nina Kennedy has been making waves in the athletics world in the past month, and now mayor Grant Henley wants her officially recognised by the City.
At the upcoming City of Busselton council meeting, Mr Henley is set to move a motion which reads "That the Council requests the CEO to prepare a report outlining potential recognition of Nina Kennedy."
Kennedy grabbed world headlines in late August when she shared World Athletics Championship gold with American pole vaulting rival Katie Moon after both athletes jumped 4.90 metres at the Budapest final.
Just weeks later she beat that jump in a Swiss train station as part of the world-famous Zurich Diamond League. Her 4.91m jump beat Moon to gold, and set a record for the highest pole vault jump by an Australian woman.
In his reasons for moving the motion, Mr Henley wrote "Appropriate recognition of this significant achievement is warranted by the City to celebrate Nina's connection to Busselton and recent success at a global level."
It's not certain how the City would go about honouring Kennedy. The agenda mentions the title of 'Honorary Freeman of the City of Busselton'. However, that is usually reserved for people who have served the community, rather than those who've triumphed in the sporting arena.
If the motion passes, CEO Tony Nottle will present a report to Council outlining the options for recognising the 26-year-old sensation.
