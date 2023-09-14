Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Busselton Mayor wants City to recognise Nina Kennedy's pole vault gold

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton Mayor Grant Henley wants Pole Vaulting star Nina Kennedy officially recognised by the City.
Busselton Mayor Grant Henley wants Pole Vaulting star Nina Kennedy officially recognised by the City.

Busselton-born Nina Kennedy has been making waves in the athletics world in the past month, and now mayor Grant Henley wants her officially recognised by the City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.