Member for Vasse Libby Mettam has called on the State Government to review the bans on fishing for Dhufish and Snapper, following what she said has been a devastating seven months for the industry.
Raising the issue in parliament on Thursday, Ms Mettam was joined by concerned businesses, fishing operators and recreational fishers in calling for an urgent review.
"While no one disputes the need for a sustainable fishing industry, the Cook Labor Government's ban is an overreach that is having a dire impact on a number of charter fishing operators, small businesses and recreational fishers in the West Coast Bioregion," Ms Mettam said.
Rules came into effect on July 1st which saw 78 of the 99 charter license holders in WA's West Coast Bioregion - from Kalbarri to Augusta - completely banned from catching demersal scalefish. The remaining 21 operators received a share of 6000 tags, which represents their bag limit for the year.
On top of that, boat-based recreational fishing for the popular eating fish is also banned until September 23.
"The new rules have effectively cut the catch limits for charter operators by 73 per cent and forced operators to go on a tag allocation system," Ms Mettam said.
"The ban has left 80 per cent of the charter industry from Kalbarri to Augusta facing the grim prospect of closure after only 21 of the 99 operators were allocated tags to allow their clients to catch and take home demersal fish.
Ms Mettam said tackle shops and small businesses in towns along the coast from Kalbarri to Augusta have also been significantly impacted.
"Since WA Labor's ban, many tackle shops are reporting significant losses, with trade down by up to 85 per cent in some weeks. These business owners are now facing a stark reality of not being able to remain open amid such dire financial losses."
In response, Fisheries Minister Don Punch acknowledged that it has been a difficult time for charter operators, but the bans, he said, must strike a fine balance between sustaining the population of demersal scalefish, and keeping industry alive.
"There is a fundamental sustainability problem with these fish. The sustainability problem is that we have lost the older breeding demographic, and we are very susceptible to any impact that might come from climate, or breeding impulse changes," he said.
"Are we going to take from recreational fishers to support the commercial sector. Are we going to take from the commercial sector to support the recreational fishing sector, or are we going to abandon the recovery plan and let people increase the amount of take overall?"
