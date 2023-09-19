Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Mettam calls for demersal fishing ban rethink

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated September 19 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:52am
Damian Billi is one South West charter operator who has been severely impacted by the state government's fishing bans. Picture by Edward Scown.
Damian Billi is one South West charter operator who has been severely impacted by the state government's fishing bans. Picture by Edward Scown.

Member for Vasse Libby Mettam has called on the State Government to review the bans on fishing for Dhufish and Snapper, following what she said has been a devastating seven months for the industry.

