Controversial council candidate Stephen Wells has been uninvited from a pre-election event after outcry from community groups and a current councillor.
The Busselton Chamber of Commerce will on Tuesday September 19, host a public meeting, where the public is invited to meet and ask questions of all candidates for the upcoming City of Busselton Council election.
Mr Wells has in recent months posted articles to nationalist website xyz.net.au in which he labels Judaism "the religion of lies", and details his participation in a protest against a drag queen story hour event in Bayswater in June.
Councillor Phill Cronin called on the BCCI to revoke its invitation - which was extended to all candidates - from Mr Wells.
"The Chamber of Commerce must represent the best interests of free enterprise and business development, and that is not compatible with neo Nazism," Mr Cronin said.
The BCCI has previously defended their decision to invite Mr Wells to speak, citing a commitment to freedom of speech, and keeping the organisation apolitical. That changed Thursday when the Chamber released a statement retracting his invitation.
BCCI chief executive Victoria Yuen said after the Chamber's board was made aware of 'new information' regarding this candidate the decision was made.
"Our Chamber represents the local business community and its members, which is an inclusive community and does not support speech which seeks to divide and exclude members of that community.' said Ms Yuen.
"This is why it is so important for our local community to be involved and vote in the upcoming local government elections.'
"People have the power to create change and have a voice in the City of Busselton's future. Now more than ever we encourage you to attend."
