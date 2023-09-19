Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Dunsborough ambo's glimpse saves a life

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
September 20 2023 - 8:00am
St John volunteer Sean De Souza sprung into action when he saw a man unconscious on a Perth street. Picture supplied.
Sean De Souza has been heaped with praise by his fellow St John Ambulance Dunsborough volunteers, after his swift actions last week saved a man's life.

