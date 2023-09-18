Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
SWFL: Busselton piles votes as Carey Park's Harley Sparks wins Hayward Medal

September 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Carey Park's Harley Sparks won the 2023 Hayward Medal. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.
Carey Park's Harley Sparks was awarded the South West Football League's highest honour on Friday night, Taking out the Hayward Medal with a record breaking vote count.

