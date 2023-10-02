Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Photographer swaps dumbbells for drones

October 2 2023 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faced with lockdowns, border closures and job uncertainty, Kira Price left her job, packed her bags and returned to the family farm in Capel. Pictures supplied.
Faced with lockdowns, border closures and job uncertainty, Kira Price left her job, packed her bags and returned to the family farm in Capel. Pictures supplied.

After Covid prompted South West resident Kira Price to swap fitness for photography, she knew it had been the perfect career move when a friendly highland cow called Bruce decided to strike a pose.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.